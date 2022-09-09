Updated odds for UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson, Chimaev vs. Holland from DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the latest odds for UFC 279 after the wild day that saw six fighters on the main card have their opponent change.

In what looks to be an unprecedented day in the history of MMA, the UFC shuffled around their entire main card following a 7.5 lbs. weigh-in miss by the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. That forced the welterweight Chimaev to move up to middleweight to take on Kevin Holland, with whom he had a confrontation yesterday that caused the press conference to be canceled.

Holland was scheduled to battle Daniel Rodriguez, but now he’ll take on Li Jingliang ... who was the originally-scheduled opponent for Ferguson.

Original card

Chimaev vs. Diaz

Ferguson vs. Jingliang

Holland vs. Rodriguez

Current card

Diaz vs. Ferguson

Chimaev vs. Holland

Jingliang vs. Rodriguez

Here are the latest updated odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz

Ferguson: -135

Diaz: +115

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Chimaev: -490

Holland: +390

Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Jingliang: +130

Rodriguez: -150

More to come.

