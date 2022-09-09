Updated odds for UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson, Chimaev vs. Holland from DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the latest odds for UFC 279 after the wild day that saw six fighters on the main card have their opponent change.
In what looks to be an unprecedented day in the history of MMA, the UFC shuffled around their entire main card following a 7.5 lbs. weigh-in miss by the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. That forced the welterweight Chimaev to move up to middleweight to take on Kevin Holland, with whom he had a confrontation yesterday that caused the press conference to be canceled.
Holland was scheduled to battle Daniel Rodriguez, but now he’ll take on Li Jingliang ... who was the originally-scheduled opponent for Ferguson.
Original card
Chimaev vs. Diaz
Ferguson vs. Jingliang
Holland vs. Rodriguez
Current card
Diaz vs. Ferguson
Chimaev vs. Holland
Jingliang vs. Rodriguez
Here are the latest updated odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz
Ferguson: -135
Diaz: +115
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland
Chimaev: -490
Holland: +390
Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Jingliang: +130
Rodriguez: -150
More to come.
