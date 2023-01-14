The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will be the site for a showdown between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. The fight will be held on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and headline a five-fight main card, There are also seven fights scheduled for the preliminary card that will start at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

Imavov (12-3) has been with the UFC since 2020 and has a 4-1 record. He’s won 45 percent of his fights via KO/TKO and another 36 percent via submission. Imavov lands 54 percent of his significant strikes, or 4.08 per minute. The last time we saw him was Sept 2022, when he defeated Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 209.

Strickland is comining off of back-to-back losses for the first time in his career. Both losses were against top competition as Strickland was knocked out in the first round at UFC 276 by Alex Pereira on July 2. Pereira would go on to win the middleweight title at the end of the year. He also lost by split decision to Jared Cannonier in the main event of a Fight Night card on December 17.here is a huge question about whether or not the rust will hinder him at all in this matchup.

Imavov is a slight favorite at -135 on Draftkings Sportsbook. Strickland is betting at +115.

UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs. Strickland will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Or you can purchase it a part of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.