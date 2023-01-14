What time the UFC Fight Night main card starts on Saturday, January 14

The UFC will kick off its New Year with UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Jan 14 , from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland. The main card will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+

Imavov (12-3) is looking to gain some traction in the UFC as he continues to try and make a name for himself in the league. Strickland (25-5) is top ten in his weight class and is taking this fight on short notice, just a month after a split decision loss to Jared Cannonier. Imavov is a favorite in the fight, betting at -125 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Strickland is +105.

The co-feature spot will be a featherweight bout between Dan Ige (15-6) and Damon Jackson (22-4-1). Ige is trying to stay in the top 15 rankings, while Jackson is looking for his fifth straight win. Jackson is a slight underdog at -105, while Ige is -115. Also on the main card is former top contender Raquel Pennington (14-8) in a women’s bantamweight bout against Ketlen Vieira (13-2). Pennington (-115) is looking for her fifth-straight win, while Vieira (-105) could be in line for a title shot against Amanda Nunes with a win.

UFC Fight Night will get underway at 4 p.m. ET with seven fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start 7 p.m. ET. and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. There are currently five fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Imavov vs. Gastelum, it’s estimated that will start just after 10 p.m. ET.