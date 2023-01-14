Full card for UFC Fight Night: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland

The UFC will get 2023 started with a Fight Night card at the APEX on Saturday, January 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The feature match is between top-15 light heavyweights Sean Strickland (25-5) and Nassourdine Imavov (12-3). The bout headlines a five-fight main card that will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The preliminary card, which will have seven fights starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The main event features two fighters looking to start 2023 off the right way. Strickland has lost back-to-back fights for the first time in his career, albeit against top five opposition. Imavov appears ready to move into the top ten with a win, which would be his fourth straight. “The Russian Sniper” is a tall, long fighter with accurate striking skills (nearly 55% connect rate).

Strickland is a late injury substitution for Kelvin Gastelum, who backed out of the fight earlier in the week. He fought last month, a split-decision loss to Jared Cannonier. Imavov took a fight in his adopted home country of France in September, beating Joaquin Buckley in a unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 209.

Imavov is currently a -125 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Strickland is sitting at +105 on the moneyline.

UFC Fight Night: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

#12 Nassourdine Imavov vs. #7 Sean Strickland, light heavyweight #13 Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson, featherweight

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

#2 Ketlen Vieira vs. #5 Raquel Pennington, women’s bantamweight

#11 Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos, bantamweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+