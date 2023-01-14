Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas , Nevada on Saturday, Jan 14 at 7:00 p.m ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight fight between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov. Also notable on the main card is a featherweight fight between Dan Ige and Damon Jackson.

Strickland (25-5) is back in the octagon less than a month after a split decision loss to Jared Cannonier on the previous Fight Night card. He has lost two straight for the first time in his career, but both losses were against top five competition. Now Strickland wants to begin 2023 better than he ended 2022 and get back into the top five in his weight class.

Imavov (12-3) is surging right now, having won three in a row and has a 4-1 record since joining the UFC back in 2022. He’s currently ranked the No. 12 contender in the middleweight division and looking to climb his way up the ladder to earn a title shot. In his career, he’s had seven first-round finishes, five wins by knockout, and four via submission.

How to watch Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Date: Saturday, January 14

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Sean Strickland: +105

Nassourdine Imavov: -125

Splits: 49% of handle, 51% of bets on Imavov

This is PPV-quality fight even with Strickland coming in after fighting less than a month ago. Imavov will find a welcome dance partner when it comes to willingness to stand up and strike, even if it’s not always in Strickland’s best interest. Once both fighters get past the initial rounds and begin to strategize level changes is when this fight gets really interesting. Strickland can get the fight to the ground and that would work to get Imavov on the defensive a little more. Imavov will want to strike from distance for as long as he can. This should be an entertaining five-round scrap that goes to the cards and results in a split decision win for Imavov.