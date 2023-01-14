Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday Jan, 14 at 7:00p.m ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a featherweight fight between Dan Ige and Damon Jackson. Also notable on the main card is a light heavyweight fight between Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland.

Ige (16-8), or “50K” as some call him, is coming into this one slumping a bit. He has lost three straight and four of his last five bouts. Saturday will be his first time back in the octagon since June of 2022 and a chance to end his losing streak. Ige has won 40 percent of his bouts via decision, and does a solid job of defending against takedowns and significant strikes.

Jackson (22-4-1) has won four in a row and four of his last five bouts. An experienced vet in the UFC will have his first bout since June 2022, when he defeated Pat Sabatini via first round TKO. Similar to Ige, Jackson has won the majority of his bouts via decision, which is currently at 61 percent. Second to that number is submission, which sits at 33 percent, and its how he’s won three of his more recent bouts.

How to watch Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson

Date: Saturday, January 14

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Dan Ige: -125

Damon Jackson: +105

Splits: 51% of handle, 61% of bets on Ige

Jackson is going to have to stay patient and mix up his strikes from distance. Ige is going to want to come after Jackson and make him uncomfortable. Jackson is putting together the best performances of his career and it feels like he’s finally “got it” when it comes to consistency in the octagon and stacking strong performances on top of each other. Jackson will extend his win streak to five.