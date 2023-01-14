Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Jan 14 at 7:00 p.m ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by light heavyweight fight between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov. Also notable on the main card is a women’s bantamweight fight between Ketlen Vieira and Raquel Pennington.

Vieira (13-2) is currently the No.2 contender for the bantamweight title. She’s currently 3-2 in her last five bouts, with her only two losses mixed in. This will be her first time in the Octagon since May 2022, when she defeated Holly Holm in a split decision. She’s yet to have had her title shot, so she’s hoping with a win, it comes soon.

Pennington (14-8) is currently ranked No. 5 in the division, and surging now, having won four bouts in a row. She’s never lost more than two in a row, and looking to get her first title shot since 2018, when she lost to Amanda Nunes. A win on Saturday over Vieria could land her another title shot because of the massive upset. Pennington has only nine bouts vid decision, and only one via KO/TKO.

How to watch Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington

Date: Saturday, January 14

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Vieira: -120

Pennington: +100

Splits: 87% of handle, 72% of bets on Vierira

Pennington has been underestimated for a long time and the amount of action on Vieira shouldn’t make on think Pennington can’t hang with her. Both women are skilled kickboxers that can put together combinations and counterstrike with each other. Vieira is a little stronger and likes to impose her will. That could mean Pennington will have to battle her way off the cage if Vieira can pin her there. Vieira will do enough to get a decision.