Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC Fight Night fight via live stream

UFC Fight Night is set to get going this weekend from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov . Also notable on the main card is a bantamweight fight between Umar Nurmagomedov and Raoni Barcelos.

Nurmagomedov (15-0) is currently the No. 11 contender in the division and 3-0 since joining the UFC in 2021. This will be his first time on UFC Fight Night, and gets to kickoff the main card with a chance to keep his momentum going upwards towards a title shot. The last time we was him in the ring was June 2022 at UFC on ESPN 38 when he defeated Nathan Maness via unanimous decision. He has an equal split of seven victories via decision and submission in his career.

Barcelos (17-3) is 3-2 in his last five bouts, including two losses in the last three. This is his first time in the octagon since Oct 2022, when he defeated Trevin Jones via unanimous decision. He’s been in the UFC since 2018 and started 5-0 but wasn’t able to earn himself a title shot. Things are never linear in the UFC, so you could earn that shot out of anywhere, but he will need to string some big victories if he wants to earn that shot. Barcelos has won eight bouts via KO/TKO and seven via decision.

How to watch Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos

Date: Saturday, January 14

Fight time: Main card starts at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

Nurmagomedov: -975

Barcelos: +675

Splits: 75% of handle, 87% of bets on Fighter

The fight should be much closer than the odds suggest, but that’s the power of the Nurmagomedov name. Barcelos is a fast, twitchy fighter with quick strikes and exceptional wrestling skills to go along with the natural BJJ skills. Nurmagomedov goes with his family trait, which is relentless pressure from bell to bell and an endless gas tank. If the submission is there he will take it, but otherwise Umar will be happy to take a decision here.