Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 283

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By DKNation Staff

UFC 283 gets underway Saturday, January 21 at 10 p.m. ET from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. A day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in will take place at 7 a.m. ET and the ceremonial weigh-in will take place at 2 p.m. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill squaring off for the light heavyweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno battle for the flyweight title. Hill is a -125 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook over Teixeira, who is at +105. In the co-feature has opened as a pick ‘em with both Moreno and Figueiredo at -110.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

We’ll update with weigh-in results on Friday.

