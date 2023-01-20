Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 283

UFC 283 gets underway Saturday, January 21 at 10 p.m. ET from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. A day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in will take place at 7 a.m. ET and the ceremonial weigh-in will take place at 2 p.m. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill squaring off for the light heavyweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno battle for the flyweight title. Hill is a -125 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook over Teixeira, who is at +105. In the co-feature has opened as a pick ‘em with both Moreno and Figueiredo at -110.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

We’ll update with weigh-in results on Friday.