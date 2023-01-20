Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for UFC 283

UFC 283 gets underway Saturday, January 21 at 10 p.m. ET from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. The event will be preceded by an official weigh-in on Friday. The official weigh-in will take place at 7 a.m. ET and the ceremonial weigh-in will take place at 2 p.m. You can view the weigh-in at the video above.

The main event features Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill squaring off for the light heavyweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno battle for the flyweight title. The flyweight class maxes out at 125 pounds. Moreno is a -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Figueiredo is a +105 underdog.

This is the fourth time Figueiredo and Moreno have fought dating back to 2020. Their first fight went to a majority draw in December 2020, Moreno won the second fight via rear naked choke submission in June 2021, and Figueiredo won the third fight via unanimous decision last January. The UFC flyweight title was on the line in all three. Since their last fight, Moreno has picked up the interim flyweight title off of Kai Kara-France, and this will serve as a unification bout.

We’ll update with weigh-in results on Friday.