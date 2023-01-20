 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 283 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By DKNation Staff

UFC 283 gets underway Saturday, January 21 at 10 p.m. ET from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The weigh-in is scheduled for 7 a.m. ET and then there will be a ceremonial weigh-in at 2 p.m. ET. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill squaring off for the light heavyweight title. Hill is a -140 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira is betting at +120.

The co-feature of the night will see Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno battle for the flyweight title for the fourth time. Each fighter has a win in the rivalry with one fight going to a no-contest. Moreno a slight favorite at -125. Figueiredo is betting at +105.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

  • Glover Teixiera vs. Jamahal Hill, light heavyweight title
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno, flyweight title
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny, welterweight
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade, women’s flyweight
  • Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight
  • Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight
  • Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze, lightweight
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight

Early preliminary card

  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez, welterweight
  • Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann, bantamweight
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance Mckinney, lightweight
  • Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby, welterweight
  • Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn, women’s featherweight
  • Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos, bantamweight

