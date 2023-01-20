UFC 283 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 283 gets underway Saturday, January 21 at 10 p.m. ET from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The weigh-in is scheduled for 7 a.m. ET and then there will be a ceremonial weigh-in at 2 p.m. ET. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill squaring off for the light heavyweight title. Hill is a -140 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira is betting at +120.

The co-feature of the night will see Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno battle for the flyweight title for the fourth time. Each fighter has a win in the rivalry with one fight going to a no-contest. Moreno a slight favorite at -125. Figueiredo is betting at +105.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Glover Teixiera vs. Jamahal Hill, light heavyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno, flyweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny, welterweight

Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade, women’s flyweight

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight

Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze, lightweight

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight

Early preliminary card