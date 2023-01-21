How to watch Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 via live stream

The UFC heads to the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for UFC 283 on Saturday, Jan. 21. The card features two title matches. In the co-main event, it will be the fourth match between rivals Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo for the UFC flyweight title. The main event will be for the vacant light heavyweight title as former champer Glover Teixeira will face Jamahal Hill.

The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Hill is currently a -140 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira is a slight underdog at +120. In the co-feature, it’s Moreno as a -125 favorite while Figueiredo is betting at +105.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. That will be followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 283 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.