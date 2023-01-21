How to watch Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 283 via live stream

UFC 283 will return to action this weekend in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, from the Jeunesse Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 21, and will be highlighted by a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. There will also be a flyweight title but between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo (21-2-1) will take on Moreno for the fourth time in a row dating back to December 2020. The first bout was a draw, and they split the last two meetings, so this will be the one to see who can get ahead in the series. The last time he fought someone not named Moreno was in November 2020, when he defeated Alex Perez via first-round submission.

Moreno (20-6-2) will be in the octagon for the first time since July 2022, when he defeated Kai Kara-France via third-round KO/TKO. The current No. 1 contender for the flyweight title lost his last bout against Figueiredo in a five-round unanimous decision. His win came via third-round submission, which is on brand for him because he has won 11 bouts via submission in his career.

FIGHT ODDS INFO

Moreno will be the favorite in this one at -125. Figueiredo is an underdog at +105.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The main card for UFC XXX will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.