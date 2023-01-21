What time is the Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill fight at UFC 283?

UFC 283 will have a 15-fight card that is culminated by a light heavyweight title matchup between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. The event will take place live from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, Jan. 21. ESPN+ PPV will carry the main card.

Teixeira (33-8) won his first light heavyweight title at the ripe age of 42 after submitting Jan Blachowicz with a rear naked choke at UFC 267 on October 30, 2021. He lost the title in his first defense against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 275 on June 11, 2022, losing by submission in the fifth round of a fight he was ahead on cards. Teixeira finds himself back in the title hunt after Prochazka had to vacate the belt because of injury and Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to an uninspiring draw at UFC 282 leaving the belt vacant.

Hill (11-1-1) was the other beneficiary from the fallout at UFC 282 and comes into the title shot on a three-fight win streak that consists of knockout wins over Jimmy Crude, Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos. He won either Performance of the Night or Fight of the Night bonuses for each of those fights. Now the Chicago-born fighter will be facing a hostile crowd and one of the most experienced, beloved fighters of the era, but Hill is an explosive athlete and believes his time is now.

Despite the experience disadvantage, Hill is a -140 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Teixeria is at +120.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by Teixeira vs. Hall. That match is the fifth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 12:15 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.