What time is the Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno fight at UFC 283?

UFC 283 kicks off with a 15-fight card that culminates with a light heavyweight title matchup between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. The event will take place live from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. There will be a flyweight title bout between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

This will be the fourth time the UFC universe has seen a Figueiredo vs. Moreno fight. The first meeting in December 2020 was ruled a draw, and the fighters have split their last two. The current champ Figueiredo won the most recent bout almost a year to the date via a five-round unanimous decision. There is a good chance that this is the final championship bout between these two, and if it is both fighters will be juiced to try and get the last word in the series.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The card is headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill.

The main card gets going at 10, and Figueiredo vs. Moreno is the 4th fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 11:30, depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.