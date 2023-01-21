UFC 283: How did Glover Teixeira do in his last fight?

The vacant UFC light heavyweight championship will be on the line at UFC 283 on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira will be in his home country behind when he faces American Jamahal Hill in the main event. The main card will be available for purchase at ESPN+ PPV.

Teixeira (33-8) is hoping for a second title reign after his first only lasted one match. At UFC 275 Teixeira defended his UFC light heavyweight title against No. 1 contender Jiri Prochazka. Prochazka (29-3-1) came into the fight on a six-year win streak and was a betting favorite, going at -195 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Teixeira was at +165.

Despite Prochazka having clear physical advantages, Teixeira is an old bulldog and quickly closed the distance to make this fight a brawl and got Prochazka on the ground where he could rough him up and control the action with his wrestling. The effort was good enough for Teixeira to take the first two rounds. In the third round, Prochazka began to strike from distance and keep the fight standing where he could piece Teixeria up with his reach and avoid danger. Prochazka won the round on all three scorecards and even had one judge give him a 10-8. The fourth round was amazing back and forth, with both fighters landing significant strikes and Teixeira having a shot at a submission late in the round. Going into the fifth round Teixeira led on two scorecards and got the fight to the ground again. He was in a dominant position but went for submission and Prochazka was able to slip out and gain a dominant position where he went for a rear-naked choke and got Teixeira to submit with 28 seconds remaining.