UFC 283: How did Jamahal Hill do in his last fight?

The vacant UFC light heavyweight championship will be on the line at UFC 283 on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. American Jamahal Hill (11-1) is going into hostile territory to take on former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira in the main event. The main card will be available for purchase at ESPN+ PPV.

Hill comes into the fight as a -140 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira (33-8) is a +120 underdog despite a major experience advantage in big fights.

The Chicago-born Hill earned this opportunity with a four-fight win streak. His last fight came at UFC Vegas 59 against Thiago Santos. It was the second time Hill was the feature on a Fight Night card and the hope was that Santos could stretch him past the third round.

Hill, who normally got off to fast starts, was much more measured, likely thinking about preserving his energy for five rounds. That played into Santos’ hands, who kept his striking at a distance and caught Hill any time he tried to get close. Hill got aggressive in Round 2 and what resulted was one of the crazy rounds of the year with both fighters landing huge haymakers. Both fighters felt each other's power, but it seemed like Santos was a little worse for wear. Santos tested Hill’s ground game in the third round and got multiple takedowns, but each time Hill got up quickly and landed a strike. Santos was stunned by a knee that Hill caught him with.

With both fighters tired and with swollen faces the fourth round was a battle of wills. Hill and Santos stood in front of each other and traded vicious shots like it was a tough man competition. Eventually, Santos stumbled and when he did Hill jumped on him with punches and elbows to get a stoppage. Hill was a -280 betting favorite and paid -175 for those that bet on him to win by knockout.