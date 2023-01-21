UFC 283: How did Deiveson Figueiredo do in his last fight?

UFC 283 will take place on Saturday, January 21, from Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. There will be a total of 15 fights on the day between the early prelims, the prelims and the main card. The main card will get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and be available for streaming on ESPN+. The main event of the evening is a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. Prior to that, we will see a flyweight title bout between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

This will be the fourth time these two will face off in the octagon with each bout having a different result. The last time we saw Figueiredo in action was in January 2022, when he defeated Moreno via unanimous decision. In that fight, Figueiredo landed 95 total strikes and two of a possible 11 takedowns. He also landed 86 significant strikes and three knockdowns.

You have to go back to November 2020 to see the last time he squared off against someone not named Moreno. Figueiredo defeated Alex Perez in the first round via submission. In that contest, he landed five strikes and one submission attempt, which is how he won the bout.