UFC 283: How did Brandon Moreno do in his last fight?

UFC 283 is slated to be the second event for the company this year. The PPV event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. There will be a total of 15 bouts on the day between all three levels of the event. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+. The main event of the evening will be a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. Before the main event of the evening will be a flyweight title bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

This will be the fourth time that these two fighters enter the octagon to face each other. The first three matchups all had different results. Each guy won a bout, and then there was a draw in the first matchup that dates back to December 2020. The last time we saw Moreno he defeated Kai Kara-France via third-round KO/TKO. He landed one knockout in the matchup along with 59 total strikes but not any takedowns.

Moreno defeated Figueiredo in their second matchup via third-round submission, which is how he’s won 11 of his bouts. On that day he dominated landing 71 total strikes both takedowns and two submission attempts. He also landed 47 significant strikes and one knockdown. Moreno’s numbers were comparable if not better than the last trilogy when he lost.