Full card for UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 283 will happen from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro Brazil on Saturday, January 21. The main event features Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill squaring off for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-feature, it will be the fourth time for rivals Brandon Moreno and Dieveson Figueiredo to battle for the UFC flyweight title, currently held by Figueiredo. ESPN+ PPV will have the main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The preliminary card will start at 8 p.m. with ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ handling the broadcast. The early preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass.

Expect a hot crowd in Rio de Janeiro as every fight features at least one of their countrymen. At 43 years old Teixeira (33-8) has a chance to regain the light heavyweight title he lost to Jiri Prochazka six months ago in Singapore while the Chicago-born Hill (11-1) can complete his rocket-like ascension up the light heavyweight ranks. Hill is a -140 betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira is betting at +120.

UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Glover Teixiera vs. Jamahal Hill, light heavyweight title

Glover Teixiera vs. Jamahal Hill, light heavyweight title Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno, flyweight title

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny, welterweight

Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade, women’s flyweight

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker, light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight

Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze, lightweight

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass