How to watch UFC 283 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 283 is set to get going this weekend from Brazil on Saturday, Jan. 21. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight showdown between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV. Hill is a slight favorite going into the fight, betting at -140 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira is sitting at +120 on the moneyline.

It will be a fired-up crowd in Brazil as each of the 15 matches on the card will figure at least one fighter from the home country. It will likely be the end of one of UFC’s most competitive rivalries when Deiveson Figueiredo defends his UFC flyweight title against Brandon Moreno in the fourth fight between the foes. Also on the card is the return of hard-hitting top-five welterweight Gilbert Burns. And Jessica Andrade will take on Lauren Murphy in the women’s flyweight division with the winner likely to be next in line for a title shot against either flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko or strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Teixeira-Hill fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 283 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 283 will be live-streamed on UFC Fight Pass and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 283 will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.