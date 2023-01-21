What time the UFC 283 main card starts on Saturday, January 21

UFC 283 is set to get going this weekend from Brazil on Saturday, Jan. 21. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight showdown between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV. Hill is a slight favorite going into the fight, betting at -140 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Teixeira is sitting at +120 on the moneyline.

The Brazilian crowd will be fired up all night as each fight will feature at least one fighter from the home country with Brazilian stars all over the main card. For the fourth and likely final time rivals Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will step in the octagon for the UFC flyweight title, currently held by Figueiredo. Also on the card is the return of hard-hitting top-five welterweight Gilbert Burns, looking to bounce back from a couple of tough losses. And Jessica Andrade will take on Lauren Murphy in the women’s flyweight division with Andrade hoping to be next in line for a title shot in either the flyweight or strawweight division.

UFC 283 will get underway at 6 p.m. ET with six fights on the early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. and will air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill, it’s estimated that will start just after midnight ET.