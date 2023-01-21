Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream

UFC 283 is set to get going this weekend from Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janerio, Brazil on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card that will open with ranked light heavyweights Paul Craig and Johnny Walker.

It’s an interesting position here for Craig (16-5-1), who was one step from being in the main event and actually beat one participant in the main event, Jamahal Hill, at UFC 263. The submission specialist comes into the fight off a decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir, which is why he is opening the main card instead of closing it. Walker (19-7) is a popular high-risk/high-reward style fighter that has seen seven of his past nine fights end inside of a round. He has lost four of six, but remains a fan favorite and would love to get a win this week in his home country.

How to watch Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Craig: +165

Walker: -195

Splits: 48% of handle, 56% of bets on Walker

Thirteen of Craig’s wins have come by submission while 15 of Walker’s wins have been by knockout. Both guys feel like they need a win here or they will officially be shuttered into gatekeeper status. Walker can grapple and win exchanges in the clinch, but he doesn’t want to make too many mistakes that Craig can capitalize on. The more Craig has success early in the fight, the more he is willing to do and if Craig is feeling it, this could be a very entertaining fight in standup and on the ground. Walker’s question mark will be around his endurance and how much energy he’ll have if the fight gets past the opening round. As long as Craig can get a good feel for Walker’s game plan early and weather the storm, he’ll get a 14th submission win.