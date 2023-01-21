Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream

UFC 283 is set to get going this weekend from Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janerio, Brazil on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card and the second fight on the card will be a women’s flyweight fight between title contenders Lauren Murphy and Jessica Andrade.

This feels like a title eliminator fight. Andrade (23-9) has been between the 115 and 125-pound divisions and holds top-five rankings in both. With a with, it’s more likely Andrade would target strawweight champion Zhang Weili for a title shot. Murphy (16-5) has been a long-time gatekeeper in the flyweight division and at 39 is hoping that a win on foreign soil can get her another shot at flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

How to watch Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Murphy: +390

Andrade: -490

Splits: 88% of handle, 88% of bets on Andrade

Andrade is probably the most explosive and powerful 115-pound female MMA fighter on the planet. At 125 pounds, however, her power and ground game is easily matched by the top women in the division. Murphy is a powerhouse in her own right and showed it when she completely starched Meisha Tate over three rounds this past summer. There will not be opportunities for Andrade to muscle Murphy around and she can’t afford to stand with someone that will have a significant reach advantage. Andrade will need to work low and attack Murphy’s legs. Murphy needs to keep her distance and use a similar game plan to the one she had against Tate. In that fight, Murphy struck Tate repeatedly from distance and never let her get in a relaxed stance. Both women have above-average ground games but Andrade has to use her movement to keep Murphy off of her. I think this is an incredibly close battle and Andrade will eke by with a split decision.