Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream

UFC 283 is set to get going this weekend from Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janerio, Brazil on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card and the third fight on the card will feature a welterweight fight between ranked contenders Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny.

Any return to Brazil had to include the popular Burns (20-5), whose legacy seemed to grow in a physical, violent decision loss to Khazmat Chimaev at UFC 273 in April. Burns has lost two of three, but they were to Chimaev and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He is still a top-five welterweight and one of the toughest men in the UFC. Magny (27-9) has hung around the top 10 of the welterweight division with grit and avoiding losing streaks. The Brooklyn-born Army veteran has won six of his past eight fights.

How to watch Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Burns: -460

Magny: +370

Splits: 76% of handle, 85% of bets on Burns

There is nothing Burns wants more than to get his hands on Magny and get a quick stoppage. Magny has the physical advantages with height and reach, but Burns is more than willing to take a strike to get inside where he can work in the clinch. The clinch is where Burns wants to be, but if the fight gets to the ground that’s where Magny will be very difficult. This fight comes down to Magny’s willingness to stand and trade with Burns, who will have plenty of confidence after standing up to Chimaev. Expect Burns to be a house of fire from the opening bell and get a second-round stoppage.