Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream

UFC 283 is set to get going this weekend from Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janerio, Brazil on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card and on the co-feature, it will be a flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

There isn’t much more to be said about this rivalry. Both fighters have a win against each other and a third fight ended in a no contest. Moreno (20-6-2) had to earn this fourth fight and did so with a knockout of Kai Kara-France on a vicious kick to the liver. Figueiredo (21-2-1) hasn’t fought in nearly a year and there are some concerns about his ability to make the 125-pound weight limit. Either way, this will be the final Moreno-Figueiredo match in the flyweight division.

How to watch Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Figueiredo: +105

Moreno: -125

Splits: 55% of handle, 54% of bets on Moreno

Moreno might be the most skilled fighter in the UFC outside of Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya. He has high-level submission skills, which he showed by submitting Figueiredo in their second fight at UFC 263, and with the win over Kara-France, Moreno proved he can end fights with a single strike. Figueiredo won their third fight at UFC 270 because he made it a little ugly and got Moreno out of his game plan. That’s going to be where he leans again — get Moreno thinking more about a fight and less about execution. That’s when Moreno leaves himself open for strikes. Did the Kara-France fight make Moreno realize how much better he is when he’s focused and can he bring that focus into a hostile environment? Moreno is going to get the timely takedowns he didn’t get in the last fight and emerge as the winner in a comfortable decision.