Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill: Fight time, live stream, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream

UFC 283 is set to get going this weekend from Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janerio, Brazil on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

The light heavyweight title has been vacated since early December when champion Jiri Prochazka had to relinquish it due to a shoulder injury that will take a year to recover from. At UFC 282 former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought for the belt, but the fight ended in a listless draw that drew the ire of UFC President Dana White. He kept the belt vacated and ordered Teixeira and Hill for the main event of UFC 283 and the promotion’s return to Brazil.

How to watch Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Main card starts at 10 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ PPV

Teixeira: +120

Hill: -140

Splits: 55% of handle, 55% of bets on Teixeira

This is such a great clash of styles with the explosive, athletic quick-starting Hill against the old-man strength and experience of Teixeira. The latter proved that his style is difficult for any fighter as he had the heavily favored Prochazka reeling before making a mistake and letting Prochazka get in position for a fifth-round submission. Hill has to avoid the ground because Teixeira has the ground and pound and jiu-jitsu skills to wear him down. The best bet for Hill is to get into violent exchanges and win them. He might have to take one to land two. Teixeira’s game plan is much simpler — he wants to take Hill into deep waters and see if he can avoid drowning. Hill has never gone five rounds in the UFC and will want to get a quick advantage that leads to an early stoppage. Teixeira wants to let Hill feel his power and club him enough to wear him down before going for a submission. As long as Teixeira can survive the first round, he should be able to impose his will on the lesser experienced Hill and get him in position for submission or stoppage in the later rounds.