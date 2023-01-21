Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria: Fight time, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 283 is set to be the second event of the year for the company. The big show will take place live from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. There will be 15 bouts on the night between the early prelims, the prelims and the main card. The main event of the evening will feature a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Rua( 27-13) is entering Saturday’s contest riding a two-bout losing streak. He’s an experienced veteran in the UFC but has never been able to go on an extreme hot streak. The most he’s won is three in a row. The last time we saw him in the octagon was in May when he lost to Ovince St. Preux in a third-round split decision.

Potieria ( 19-3) will have his third fight in the UFC on Saturday. He lost his first bout against Nicolae Negumeranu in July 2022 via second-round KO/TKO. He’s looking to get back into the win column. Before this loss, he had won 15 straight bouts albeit not in the UFC still impressive

How to watch Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Rua: +175

Potieria: -205

Splits: 84% of handle, 78% of bets on Potieria

Potieria is the favorite here and getting the majority of the betting action here. He’s the new guy here. So many bettors are looking at young and hot fighters here. He’s won eight bouts via KO/TKO and another six via submission. He’s an aggressive fighter looking to make a name for himself.