Bruno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues: Fight time, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 283 is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. This week's event will be a homecoming for several of the fights on the 15-bout card. The main event of the evening will feature a light heavyweight bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Ferreira (9-0) is red hot right now with a perfect record. This will be his first in the UFC after getting a shot in the Dana White Contender series. He’s won six bouts via KO/TKO and the other three via submission. Ferreira is an aggressive fighter looking to make an a statement in his debut. His first bout will be second to last on the prelims, so there is a chance for him to climb the charts really fast.

Rodrigues (13-4) is looking to get his third win in a row in his home country. He’s 4-1 since joining the UFC in 2021. The only loss came at the hands of Armen Petrosyan via third round split decision since then he’s bounced back nicely. The middleweight fighter has won eight bouts via KO/TKO and another three via submission.

How to watch Bruno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Ferreira: +225

Rodrigues: -305

Splits: 81% of handle, 84% of bets on Fighter

Rodrigues is the more experienced fighter hence the reason for him being such a large favorite and the majority of the bets coming in on him. The “robocop” as some call him, will be aggressive in this one and look to end it early like he’s done his previous two wins. Ferreira has the potential to be a great fighter in the UFC one day but is walking into a bit of a buzzsaw for his first career fight.