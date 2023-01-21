Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa: Fight time, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 283 is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. This will be a homecoming for several of the fighters on the card who hails from Brazil. There will be a total of 15 bouts on the card between the early prelims, prelims, and the main card. The main event of the evening will feature a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Moises (16-6) is 5-4 since joining the UFC in 2018 when he got his debut at UFC Fight Night 139. On that day, he lost to Beneil Dariush via a third-round unanimous decision. Since then, he’s ripped off a winning streaking and still hopes to climb up the lightweight division. Costa (19-5) is making his UFC Debut. Unlike other fighters making their debut, he didn’t get a chance to get his feet wet with a bout in the Dana White contenders series. The last time he was in the octagon was November 2022, when he won via KO/TKO.

How to watch Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Moises: -365

Costa: +300

Splits: 92% of handle, 92% of bets on Fighter

Moises enters this one coming off of a win and is looking to make it two straight. He’s facing someone making their UFC debut, which explains why the majority of the bets and money are coming in on him. He’s won three fights via KO/TKO, seven via submission, and six via decision. If you’re putting money down on this one, take the veteran.