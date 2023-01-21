 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa: Fight time, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream, odds

Thiago Moises and Melquizael Costa fight at lightweight on the preliminary card of UFC 283 on Saturday, January 21. We go over the fight time, how to watch, and current odds and betting splits.

By christian.crittenden

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Johnson vs Moises Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 283 is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. This will be a homecoming for several of the fighters on the card who hails from Brazil. There will be a total of 15 bouts on the card between the early prelims, prelims, and the main card. The main event of the evening will feature a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Moises (16-6) is 5-4 since joining the UFC in 2018 when he got his debut at UFC Fight Night 139. On that day, he lost to Beneil Dariush via a third-round unanimous decision. Since then, he’s ripped off a winning streaking and still hopes to climb up the lightweight division. Costa (19-5) is making his UFC Debut. Unlike other fighters making their debut, he didn’t get a chance to get his feet wet with a bout in the Dana White contenders series. The last time he was in the octagon was November 2022, when he won via KO/TKO.

How to watch Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Date: Saturday, January 21
Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds/Predictions

Moises: -365
Costa: +300

Splits: 92% of handle, 92% of bets on Fighter

Moises enters this one coming off of a win and is looking to make it two straight. He’s facing someone making their UFC debut, which explains why the majority of the bets and money are coming in on him. He’s won three fights via KO/TKO, seven via submission, and six via decision. If you’re putting money down on this one, take the veteran.

More From DraftKings Nation