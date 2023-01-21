Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jalton Almeida: Fight time, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 283 will be the company’s second event of the year after Fight Night kicked off the new year. The 15-bout event will take place on Saturday, January 21, at Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. This will be a homecoming for many of the fighters on the three cards as they get a chance to display their talents in front of the home crowd. Outside the main event, there will be a flyweight title bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Abdurakhimov (20-7) is riding a three-bout losing streak coming into this one. He’s 5-5 in his ten fights in the UFC since joining in 2015. The last time he saw ring action was in March 2022, when he lost to Sergei Pavlovich via first-round KO/ TKO. That was his fifth time losing in that fashion. So it could be a problem.

Almeida (17-2) is red hot right now, he hasn’t lost since 2018 and is 3-0 in the UFC. He won his fight in the Dana White contender series before getting bumped up and continuing the winning streak. If he continues to win at this clip, he can earn himself a shot at the heavyweight title.

How to watch Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jalton Almeida

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Preliminary card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN and ESPN+ via WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Abdurakhimov: +700

Almeida: -1050

Splits: 82% of handle, 89% of bets on Almeida

The majority of the money and bettors are on Almeida in this one, and for good reason. He’s the hot fighter here and frankly is the better fighter. He’s won 11 bouts via submission in his career by far and away the biggest percentage of his victories. The one saving grace for Abdurakhimov is that he’s only lost once via submission. He defends takedowns at 47 percent. Almeida will need to find another route to victory. However, he is a good enough fighter to be able to do so.