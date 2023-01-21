Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann: Fight time, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 283 is ready for action on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. This will be 15 fights between three cards on the day. The early prelims will feature a bantamweight between Luan Lacerda and Cody Stamann. The main event of the night will be a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Lacerda (12-1) is making his UFC debut on Saturday. His only loss came back in 2014. So it’s been a while since he suffered defeat. Unlike a lot of other fighters making their debut, he did not get a start in the Dana White contender series. However, he’s stayed patient and waited for his opportunity, and now has a chance to make a statement and name for himself with a victory.

Stamann ( 20-5-1) is coming off a win in his last bout. The bantamweight fighter defeated Eddie Wineland via first-round KO/TKO. Before that though, he had lost three straight. So the win was much-needed for him. Since joining the UFC, he has had a record of 5-4-1. He’s looking to get some consistency in officiation as well.

How to watch Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Lacerda: +300

Stamann: -365

Splits: 61% of handle, 79% of bets on Stanman

No matter whether a fighter is heading into their debut, there is still a difference when someone is making their first career fight. Stanman hasn’t been the most physically dominant competitor in the UFC, but he scraps and claws when necessary. He has won seven bouts via Ko//TKO and eleven via decision. There is a good mix there for Stanmann expect him to add another to the win column.