Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance Mckinney: Fight time, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 283 gets underway on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. There will be 15 fights in total between the early prelims, prelims, and main card. The early prelims will feature a lightweight battle between Ismael Bonfim and Terrance Mckinney. The main event of the night will be a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Bonfim (18-3) will be making his UFC debut and last fought on the Dana White Contender Series, winning by decision over Nariman Abbasov in September 2022. The Brazilian-born striker is currently considered one of the more intriguing lightweight prospects in MMA. Bonfim presents a fluent boxing style that thrives off of counter punches and accuracy.

Mckinney (13-4) will be a clear step up in competition for Bonfim and for good reason. Possessing one of the more uncanny and unorthodox fighting styles, simply put Mckinney is must-see TV. “T. Wrecks” has been a submission terror, with 8 of his 13 wins coming by this method. In his last bout, he defeated Erick Gonzalez by rare-naked choke in round 1. Nonetheless, it doesn’t take Mckinney too long to let his hands go and to get acquainted with his opponents.

How to watch Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance Mckinney

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Bonfim: -125

Mckinney: +105

Splits: 85% of handle, 76% of bets on Mckinney

For an early prelim faceoff, this will be an entertaining fight that could go both ways. For Bonfim, he’s sure to come out ready for his UFC debut and is no stranger to big fights. Mckinney will also be prepared to show his full arsenal and to make a jump in the lightweight division. We lean to Mckinney to win by submission or KO/TKO, while Bonfim has a UFC future ahead of him, experience prevails for T. Wrecks in this one.