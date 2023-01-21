Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby: Fight time, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 283 gets underway on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. There will be 15 fights in total between the early prelims, prelims, and main card. The early prelims will feature a welterweight battle between Warlley Alves and Nicolas Dalby. The main event of the night will be a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Alves (14-5) will be making his return to the octagon, finally healthy and shaking off frequent injuries in 2022. In his last appearance, he was defeated by Jeremiah Wells by KO back in 2021. There is no doubt Alves has the skills to compete, and prior to his injuries he once defeated Colby Covington. This will be a good eye test to see if he is back on that level.

Dalby (20-4) comes into this matchup off a win over Claudio Silva by unanimous decision in July 2022. “Danish Dynamite” is a versatile fighter who can win by decision and is also not afraid to land a knockout. He stands in the middle pack of the ultra-talented welterweight division.

How to watch Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Alves: -125

Dalby: +105

Splits: 72% of handle, 51% of bets on Alves

This fight has all of the elements for an early prelim gem, as both fighters are hungry to start 2023 correct. Experience can come into play for Alves, but it comes down to which version of Alves shows up, leaning toward Dalby on the moneyline. Conditioning and fighting in live action are the reasons why, as Alves has not fought in over 19 months.