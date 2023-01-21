Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn: Fight time, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 283 gets underway on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. There will be 15 fights in total between the early prelims, prelims, and main card. The early prelims will feature a women’s featherweight battle between Josiane Nunes and Zarah Fairn. The main event of the night will be a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Nunes (9-1) is a knockout artist, currently on an eight-fight win streak. Seven of her nine wins have come by via KO or TKO. One of the more powerful strikers in the women’s featherweight division, Nunes last won by decision over Ramona Pascual in her last fight. Fighting back in her hometown of Brazil will raise the stakes for “Josi” to put on a memorable performance.

Fairn (6-4) is coming off a long hiatus from the octagon, her last ring appearance coming in February 2020, a loss at the hands of Felicia Spencer. She’s on a two-fight losing streak and looking to complete her long road back with a victory. These two were originally scheduled to clash in April 2021, but Fairn missed the weight by eight pounds.

How to watch Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Nunes: -540

Fairn: +420

Splits: 75% of handle, 86% of bets on Nunes

Nunes has been on a tear lately and this one taking place in her hometown of Brazil doesn’t bode well for Fairn. It’s been three years since Fairn has competed and this is a tough fight back, expect Nunes to keep streaking. Lean toward Nunes by KO/TKO and sprinkle in some on the under 2.5 rounds as this one may not last long.