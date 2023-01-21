Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos: Fight time, how to watch UFC 283 fight via live stream, odds

UFC 283 gets underway on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. There will be 15 fights in total between the early prelims, prelims, and main card. The early prelims will feature a women’s featherweight battle between Saimon Oliveira and Daniel Marcos. The main event of the night will be a light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

Oliveira (18-4) is looking to bounce back and score one in the win column after falling to Tony Gravely by unanimous decision in his last fight. Prior to that loss, Oliveira was on a five-fight win streak, including a win in the Dana White Contender Series over Jose Alday. Oliveira’s strength is in his grappling, 11 of his 18 wins come by submission.

Marcos (13-0) is undefeated and has won due to his high-volume strikes. Marcos is a versatile puncher looking to make a splash in the bantamweight division. His 13 wins have come by either knockout or decision. This is an advantage and if he wants to keep his streak alive, he’ll have to work on controlling Oliveira’s takedown opportunities.

How to watch Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

Date: Saturday, January 21

Fight time: Early preliminary card starts at 6:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: UFC Fight Pass

Oliveira: -145

Marcos: +125

Splits: 72% of handle, 50% of bets on Marcos

The opening match is a battle of two contrasting styles. This comes down to Marcos and his ability to restrict Oliveira’s grappling. Marcos has good punching speed and can really let his hands go. However, Oliveira is hungry to avenge a loss and has solid wrestling skills. Lean toward Oliveira to win by submission.