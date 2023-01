Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 283 on Saturday, January 21 [VIDEO]

UFC 283 will take place on Saturday, January 21. The Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janiero, Brazil will host the PPV. The early prelims will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the prelims starting on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is tentatively scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will only be available on ESPN+PPV. The main event of the evening will see Glover Teixeira defending his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill.

The veteran Teixeira heads into this fight with a 33-8 career record. He has finished 18 fights by knockouts and 10 by submission. Teixeira is coming off a fifth-round submission loss to Jiri Prochazka. The champ was training for a rematch with Teixeira but ended up suffering a severe shoulder injury causing him to vacate the belt. Teixeira has been fighting in the UFC for 10 years and is looking for his second career title win. Despite his experience advantage, Teixeira is the underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook with +120 odds.

Hill is 12 years younger than his opponent. He takes an 11-1 record into this bout with seven wins by knockout. Hill is riding a three-match win streak and ended each one with a knockout win. He and Thiago Santos duked it out for four rounds last August before Hill ended up earning the victory. The lone loss of his career came in June 2021 when he was knocked out in the first round by Paul Craig. This would be the first title win of his career, and he is the narrow favorite with -140 odds.

We’ll update this with results as each match finishes.

Main Card

Main Event: #2 Glover Teixeira vs. #7 Jamahal Hill, for vacant light heavyweight title

Teixeira: +120

Hill: -140

Teixeira by KO, TKO, DQ: +600

Teixeira by Submission: +250

Teixeira by Decision: +700

Draw: +5000

Hill by KO, TKO, DQ: -110

Hill by Submission: +2500

Hill by Decision: +900

Co-Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno (interim champ), flyweight title

Figueiredo: +110

Moreno: -130

Figueiredo by KO, TKO, DQ: +350

Figueiredo by Submission: +1200

Figueiredo by Decision: +250

Draw: +5000

Moreno by KO, TKO, DQ: +550

Moreno by Submission: +500

Moreno by Decision: +200

#5 Gilbert Burns vs. #12 Neil Magny, welterweight

Burns: -490

Magny: +390

Burns by KO, TKO, DQ: +240

Burns by Submission: +180

Burns by Decision: +180

Draw: +5000

Magny by KO, TKO, DQ: +1200

Magny by Submission: +2500

Magny by Decision: +600

#4 Lauren Murphy vs. #6 Jessica Andrade, women’s flyweight

Murphy: +390

Andrade: -490

Murphy by KO, TKO, DQ: +1200

Murphy by Submission: +2500

Murphy by Decision: +650

Draw: +5000

Andrade by KO, TKO, DQ: +130

Andrade by Submission: +450

Andrade by Decision: +165

#9 Paul Craig vs. #12 Johnny Walker, light heavyweight

Craig: +160

Walker: -190

Craig by KO, TKO, DQ: +900

Craig by Submission: +275

Craig by Decision: +1000

Draw: +5000

Walker by KO, TKO, DQ: -135

Walker by Submission: +1200

Walker by Decision: +800

Preliminary Card

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight

Rua: +160

Potieria: -190

Rua by KO, TKO, DQ: +400

Rua by Submission: +1400

Rua by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

Potieria by KO, TKO, DQ: +110

Potieria by Submission: +550

Potieria by Decision: +500

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweight

Rodrigues: -315

Ferreira: +260

Rodrigues by KO, TKO, DQ: +110

Rodrigues by Submission: +225

Rodrigues by Decision: +750

Draw: +5000

Ferreira by KO, TKO, DQ: +350

Ferreira by Submission: +1400

Ferreira by Decision: +1400

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa, lightweight

Moises: -365

Costa: +300

Moises by KO, TKO, DQ: +350

Moises by Submission: +180

Moises by Decision: +175

Draw: +5000

Costa by KO, TKO, DQ: +700

Costa by Submission: +1400

Costa by Decision: +800

#15 Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight

Abdurakhimov: +675

Almeida: -975

Abdurakhimov by KO, TKO, DQ: +1100

Abdurakhimov by Submission: +2800

Abdurakhimov by Decision: +2000

Draw: +5000

Almeida by KO, TKO, DQ: +180

Almeida by Submission: -165

Almeida by Decision: +1000

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez, welterweight

Bonfim: -170

Lazzez: +145

Bonfim by KO, TKO, DQ: +350

Bonfim by Submission: +200

Bonfim by Decision: +400

Draw: +5000

Lazzez by KO, TKO, DQ: +350

Lazzez by Submission: +2000

Lazzez by Decision: +350

Early Preliminary Card

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann, bantamweight

Lacerda: +295

Stamann: -360

Lacerda by KO, TKO, DQ: +2000

Lacerda by Submission: +600

Lacerda by Decision: +800

Draw: +5000

Stamann by KO, TKO, DQ: +300

Stamann by Submission: +1400

Stamann by Decision: -150

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney, lightweight

Bonfim: -105

McKinney: -115

Bonfim by KO, TKO, DQ: +180

Bonfim by Submission: +500

Bonfim by Decision: +1000

Draw: +5000

McKinney by KO, TKO, DQ: +180

McKinney by Submission: +350

McKinney by Decision: +1400

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby, welterweight

Alves: -130

Dalby: +110

Alves by KO, TKO, DQ: +250

Alves by Submission: +600

Alves by Decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Dalby by KO, TKO, DQ: +400

Dalby by Submission: +650

Dalby by Decision: +330

#15 Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn, women’s featherweight

Nunes: -560

Fairn: +430

Nunes by KO, TKO, DQ: -135

Nunes by Submission: +900

Nunes by Decision: +240

Draw: +5000

Fairn by KO, TKO, DQ: +1000

Fairn by Submission: +2800

Fairn by Decision: +800

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos, bantamweight

Oliveira: -145

Marcos: +125

Oliveira by KO, TKO, DQ: +600

Oliveira by Submission: +330

Oliveira by Decision: +200

Draw: +5000

Marcos by KO, TKO, DQ: +300

Marcos by Submission: +1100

Marcos by Decision: +400