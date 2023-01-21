Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 283

UFC 283 is headlined by Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight title fight from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 with the main card getting started at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Teixeira will get a shot at the title after Jiri Prochazka vacated it following a shoulder injury that required surgery as the two were slated to fight one another in a rematch from UFC 275 in Singapore. A replacement title match between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz ended in a draw, leaving the title to remain vacated. Teixeira will enter with a 33-8 record and is coming off the loss to Prochazka in June.

Hill will get his first-ever shot at claiming a title and will enter Saturday night with an 11-1 record after three consecutive wins including an August victory over Thiago Santos in four rounds. He is favored to win in this bout with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

