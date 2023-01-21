Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 283

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will compete for the flyweight title on Saturday, Jan. 21 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. UFC 283 is headlined by Glover Teixeira-Jamahal Hill, and the main event will get started at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Figueiredo’s last three fights have come against Moreno, and the most recent bout came a day less than a year ago in a unanimous decision victory from UFC 270. The Brazilian has a 21-2-1 fight record heading into Saturday night.

Moreno fought Figueiredo three times in a row until July’s win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277. The fighter from Mexico is 1-1-1 against Figueiredo with a victory in June 2021 at UFC 263 and a draw that occurred at UFC 256 in December 2020. He holds a 20-6-2 record.

Moreno is favored to win in this bout with -125 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

