Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 283

Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny will compete in a welterweight match as part of the main card, leading up to the headliner of Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for UFC 283 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card will get started at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Burns will enter Saturday night with a 20-5 record but lost two of his last three fights. He lost to Kamaru Usman and beat Stephen Thompson before his most recent bout, which was a defeat against Khamzat Chimaev via unanimous decision, and Burns will have the advantage of fighting in his home country.

Magny will check in at 27-10 and is a winner of three of his last four fights with his most recent victory coming against Daniel Rodriguez via submission in November. The American is five inches taller than Burns to go along with a reach that is nine inches longer.

Burns is favored to win in this bout with -475 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

