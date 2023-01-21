Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 283

Lauren Murphy and Jessica Andrade will hit the octagon in a women’s flyweight bout at UFC 283 from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The main card will get started at 10:00 p.m. ET leading up to the Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill fight.

Murphy will enter Saturday night’s event with a 16-5 record and is four inches taller with a reach that is five inches longer than Andrade’s reach. Murphy had a five-fight winning streak going before losing a title bout against Valentina Shevchenko, but the American got back on track with a victory over Miesha Tate via unanimous decision in July.

Andrade has a 23-9 fighting record and picked up victories in three of her last four fights including two in a row heading into this bout in her home country. Her most recent fight came in a submission win over Amanda Lemos, winning in the first round for the second fight in a row.

Andrade is favored to win in this bout with -475 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD