Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 283

Paul Craig and Johnny Walker will fight in a light heavyweight bout during UFC 283 with the main card getting started at 10:00 p.m. ET from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, leading up to the headliner of Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill to close out the night.

Craig has a 16-5-1 and went six fights without a loss before falling short against Volkan Oezdemir in July via unanimous decision, and he will look to get back on track. He is three inches shorter than Walker with a reach that is six inches shorter.

Walker lost four of five fights before beating Ion Cutelaba via submission in September for UFC 279 in the first round. Despite the submission victory, Walker’s strength throughout his career lies in striking opponents as he heads into this bout with a 19-7 record.

Walker is favored to win in this bout with -190 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

