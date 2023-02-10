Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski weigh-in: Start time, how to watch via live stream ahead of UFC 284

UFC 284 gets underway Saturday, February 11 at 6 p.m. ET from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, with the main event getting started at 10 p.m. The day before, the fighters will weigh in for the event. The official weigh-in is at 6 p.m. and the ceremonial version of it takes place at 10 p.m. You can view both on the live stream embedded at the top of this page.

The main event features lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski squaring off for Makhachev’s lightweight title. Makhachev (23-1) won the vacant lightweight title last October at UFC 280 when he beat Charles Oliveira via second-round submission. Volanovski (25-1) won the featherweight title at UFC 245 in December 2019 and has won four straight defenses of that title. He lost fought in July at UFC 276, winning a unanimous decision over Max Holloway.

Going into fight week Makhachev is a comfortable -380 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Volkanovski will have the home crowd on his side, but is a +310 underdog.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results later in the day on Friday.

Main card

Main event : Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, for the UFC lightweight title

: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, for the UFC lightweight title #2 Yair Rodriguez vs. #5 Josh Emmett, for the interim UFC featherweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown, welterweights

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter, heavyweights

#12 Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweights

Preliminary card

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweights

Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan, featherweights

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues, flyweights

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado, lightweights

Early preliminary card