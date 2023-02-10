Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett weigh-in: Start time, how to watch via live stream ahead of UFC 284

UFC 284 gets underway Saturday, February 11 at 6 p.m. ET from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. On Friday, the weigh-in takes place for the full card. The official weigh-in gets started at 6 p.m. ET and the ceremonial weigh-in gets strted at 10 p.m. Both weigh-ins will air on the live stream embedded above.
The main event features lightweight champion Islam Makhachev facing featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the lightweight title. The co-feature of the night will see #2 Yair Rodriguez and #5 Josh Emmett battle for the interim featherweight title.
Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Emmett is a +155 underdog. Rodriguez is 2-1 with 1 NC in his last four fights and is coming off a July first-round TKO of Brian Ortega at UFC on ABC. Emmett (18-2) is coming off a split decision win over Calvin Kattar in the main event of last June’s UFC on ESPN event. He’s won five straight bouts, including a three-round unanimous decision win over Dan Ige at UFC 269 in December 2021.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.
Main card
- Main event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, for the UFC lightweight title
- #2 Yair Rodriguez vs. #5 Josh Emmett, for the interim UFC featherweight title
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown, welterweights
- Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter, heavyweights
- #12 Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweights
Preliminary card
- Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweights
- Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan, featherweights
- Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues, flyweights
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado, lightweights
Early preliminary card
- Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis, featherweights
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed, women’s strawweights
- Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder, featherweights
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brener, lightweights