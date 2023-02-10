 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett weigh-in: Start time, how to watch via live stream ahead of UFC 284

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By DKNation Staff

UFC 284 gets underway Saturday, February 11 at 6 p.m. ET from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. On Friday, the weigh-in takes place for the full card. The official weigh-in gets started at 6 p.m. ET and the ceremonial weigh-in gets strted at 10 p.m. Both weigh-ins will air on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features lightweight champion Islam Makhachev facing featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the lightweight title. The co-feature of the night will see #2 Yair Rodriguez and #5 Josh Emmett battle for the interim featherweight title.

Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Emmett is a +155 underdog. Rodriguez is 2-1 with 1 NC in his last four fights and is coming off a July first-round TKO of Brian Ortega at UFC on ABC. Emmett (18-2) is coming off a split decision win over Calvin Kattar in the main event of last June’s UFC on ESPN event. He’s won five straight bouts, including a three-round unanimous decision win over Dan Ige at UFC 269 in December 2021.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

  • Main event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, for the UFC lightweight title
  • #2 Yair Rodriguez vs. #5 Josh Emmett, for the interim UFC featherweight title
  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown, welterweights
  • Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter, heavyweights
  • #12 Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweights

Preliminary card

  • Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweights
  • Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan, featherweights
  • Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues, flyweights
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado, lightweights

Early preliminary card

  • Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis, featherweights
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed, women’s strawweights
  • Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder, featherweights
  • Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brener, lightweights

