Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett weigh-in: Start time, how to watch via live stream ahead of UFC 284

UFC 284 gets underway Saturday, February 11 at 6 p.m. ET from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. On Friday, the weigh-in takes place for the full card. The official weigh-in gets started at 6 p.m. ET and the ceremonial weigh-in gets strted at 10 p.m. Both weigh-ins will air on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features lightweight champion Islam Makhachev facing featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the lightweight title. The co-feature of the night will see #2 Yair Rodriguez and #5 Josh Emmett battle for the interim featherweight title.

Rodriguez (14-3, 1 NC) is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Emmett is a +155 underdog. Rodriguez is 2-1 with 1 NC in his last four fights and is coming off a July first-round TKO of Brian Ortega at UFC on ABC. Emmett (18-2) is coming off a split decision win over Calvin Kattar in the main event of last June’s UFC on ESPN event. He’s won five straight bouts, including a three-round unanimous decision win over Dan Ige at UFC 269 in December 2021.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Main event : Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, for the UFC lightweight title

: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, for the UFC lightweight title #2 Yair Rodriguez vs. #5 Josh Emmett, for the interim UFC featherweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown, welterweights

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter, heavyweights

#12 Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweights

Preliminary card

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweights

Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan, featherweights

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues, flyweights

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado, lightweights

Early preliminary card