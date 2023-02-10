UFC 284 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 284 gets underway Saturday, February 11 at 6 p.m. ET from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. However, a day before on Friday, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is at 6 p.m. ET and the ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Friday. You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski squaring off for the lightweight title. Makhachev is a -380 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Volkanovski is +310 on the moneyline.

The co-feature of the night will see #2 Yair Rodriguez and #5 Josh Emmett battle for the interim featherweight title. Rodriguez is a -190 favorite over Emmett, who is betting at +160.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Main event : Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, for the UFC lightweight title

: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski, for the UFC lightweight title #2 Yair Rodriguez vs. #5 Josh Emmett, for the interim UFC featherweight title

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown, welterweights

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter, heavyweights

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweights

Preliminary card

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas, light heavyweights

Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan, featherweights

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues, flyweights

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado, lightweight

Early preliminary card