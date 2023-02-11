How to watch Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 via live stream

UFC 284 is live this weekend in Perth, Australia from the RAC Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 11, and will be highlighted by a battle of pound-for-pound royalty as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski square off for Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title.

The recent history of champions moving up in weight to take on a higher-division champion is not Volkanovski’s favorite. The native of New South Wales, Australia will have the home crowd behind him, but he’s a +310 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Makhachev, making his first title defense since winning the lightweight strap from Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on October 22.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+. The main card for UFC 284 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.