UFC 284: How did Alexander Volkanovski do in his last fight?

UFC 284 is set for Feb. 11, live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. There will be 13 bouts between the early prelims and the main card. The main event of the evening will feature a lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. The main card for the evening will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+. Ring walk for the main event should be around Midnight E.T.

Volanovski (25-1) has successfully defended the featherweight title for five straight bouts dating back to 219. he hasn’t lost in the UFC since joining back in 2019. Let's take a look at some of his more recent fights to see how he has faired.

The last time we saw him in the octagon was July 2022, when he defeated Max Holloway via a five-round unanimous decision. Valanovski dominated the fight, landing the most punches in each round, and a rousing 87 percent of his punches from distance. When looking at the full fight, he landed 204 total strikes and 199 significant strikes. Neither fighter landed a knockdown or a takedown.

His first title defense of 2022 came in April against Chan Sung Jung, the “Korean Zombie”. After repeated punches at the head from distance. He won the bout via fourth-round KO/ TKO. Valanovski landed 152 total strikes and 138 significant strikes. He executed four out of a possible eight takedowns and had one knockdown in the bout.

If Volanovski wants to continue his win streak, and keep the title he will likely need to go the distance. Three of his last six bouts have come via KO/TKO. He has 12 career knockouts, but it seems he has changed his style into taking the KOs when available. The one time that Makhachev lost it was via KO/TKO, but he has since cleaned things up and has not lost again. He is an aggressive fighter winning most time by KO/TKO or submission. Although it’s the featherweight division, it will be a heavyweight bout to determine the pound-for-pound champion in the division.