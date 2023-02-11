Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner for UFC 284

The main event for UFC 284 features a showdown for the UFC lightweight title, as UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski steps up in weight to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at 155 pounds. The fight will take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia as the main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Volkanovski (25-1) has won 22 fights in a row and has been the top dog of the featherweight division over the last 10 years. Volkanovski has successfully defended the featherweight title four times. He also boasts an undefeated record in UFC competition and is ranked the no. 1 pound for pound fighter in the octagon by ESPN. His ability to mix it up and land quality strikes could propel him to becoming a two-division titleholder.

Makhachev (23-1) is coming off an impressive win over Charles Oliveira where he secured the vacant UFC lightweight title in October 2022. Like Volkanovski, he’s had a nearly flawless career in the octagon with his last loss coming back in 2015. Makhachev has won 11 fights by submission and has an overall versatile skillset not too many have in the lightweight division. It’s not too often you see a name like Volkanovski as an underdog, that speaks volumes to the quality of fighter Makhachev is.

Makhachev is a favorite to win this bout with -380 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, making Volkanovski a +310 underdog.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the fight with round-by-round scoring until a winner is determined.

