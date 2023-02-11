 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett at UFC 284 via live stream

We go over how to watch the Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett featherweight title fight on UFC 284, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

By Erik Buchinger
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Austin-Emmett vs Kattar Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 284 is live this weekend in Perth, Australia from the RAC Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 11, and will be highlighted by a battle for the interim featherweight title between No. 2 Yair Rodriguez and No. 5 Josh Emmett.

Rodriguez is a -175 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with Emmett as a +150 underdog. Rodriguez will enter Saturday night with a 15-3 record and is coming off a victory over Brian Ortega in July. On the other side, Emmett is 18-2 and will look for a sixth consecutive win, coming off a win over Calvin Kattar in June.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:15 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 284 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

More From DraftKings Nation