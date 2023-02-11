How to watch Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett at UFC 284 via live stream

UFC 284 is live this weekend in Perth, Australia from the RAC Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 11, and will be highlighted by a battle for the interim featherweight title between No. 2 Yair Rodriguez and No. 5 Josh Emmett.

Rodriguez is a -175 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with Emmett as a +150 underdog. Rodriguez will enter Saturday night with a 15-3 record and is coming off a victory over Brian Ortega in July. On the other side, Emmett is 18-2 and will look for a sixth consecutive win, coming off a win over Calvin Kattar in June.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:15 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. The main card for UFC 284 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.