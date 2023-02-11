 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett fight at UFC 284?

The UFC 284 main card features Yair Rodriguez fighting Josh Emmett in an interim featherweight bout. What time will the fighters touch gloves in the Octagon?

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC Fight Night-Austin-Emmett vs Kattar Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 284 kicks off with a 13-fight card that culminates with Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski. The event will take place live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and will also feature a co-main event of Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett for the interim UFC featherweight title. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

Rodriquez (15-3) is the No. 2 contender and will get his first title shot since 2014. The featherweight fighter will enter the octagon for the first time since July 2022, when he defeated Brian Ortega in a first-round KO/TKO. He has won six bouts via KO/TKO and had five first-round finishes. Those six KO are due in part to his 45 percent striking percentage. He’s 3-1-1 in his last five bouts.

Emmett (18-2) will get his first title opportunity in the UFC as he contends for the interim title. The orthodox fighter is riding a five-bout winning streak, and a sixth would be a career-altering opportunity. This will be his first time back in the octagon since June 2022, when he defeated Calvin Kattar in a five-round split decision. He enters this one as a short underdog but has a chance to win if he can get the fight to go the distance or close to it.

More From DraftKings Nation