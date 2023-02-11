What time is the Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett fight at UFC 284?

UFC 284 kicks off with a 13-fight card that culminates with Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski. The event will take place live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and will also feature a co-main event of Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett for the interim UFC featherweight title. The main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

Rodriquez (15-3) is the No. 2 contender and will get his first title shot since 2014. The featherweight fighter will enter the octagon for the first time since July 2022, when he defeated Brian Ortega in a first-round KO/TKO. He has won six bouts via KO/TKO and had five first-round finishes. Those six KO are due in part to his 45 percent striking percentage. He’s 3-1-1 in his last five bouts.

Emmett (18-2) will get his first title opportunity in the UFC as he contends for the interim title. The orthodox fighter is riding a five-bout winning streak, and a sixth would be a career-altering opportunity. This will be his first time back in the octagon since June 2022, when he defeated Calvin Kattar in a five-round split decision. He enters this one as a short underdog but has a chance to win if he can get the fight to go the distance or close to it.